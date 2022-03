OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range will have new Spring hours starting Friday, April 1, 2022. The schedule will be as followed:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 10 AM to 6 PM

Wednesday – 10 AM to 6 PM

Thursday – 10 AM to 6 PM

Friday – 10 AM to 6 PM

Saturday – 8 AM to 6 PM

Sunday – Closed