Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Corporal Jackie Kindrix

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (OPSO) – (12/23/19) Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of Corporal Jackie Kindrix. Corporal Kindrix passed away Sunday morning, December 22, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Corporal Kindrix was an 18 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, having served the last several years as the Calhoun Zone Deputy. He was very well respected by his fellow Deputies and all who knew him, especially Calhoun residents.

We appreciate the prayers and support for his family over the past several months and ask that you please continue your prayers for his family and fellow Deputies during this time of grief.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26th at Mt. Vernon.

