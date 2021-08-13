Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for a man wanted for attempted murder

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they need the public’s help finding a man wanted on three counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

According to deputies, they are trying to find Logan Deavion Morehead, 23, of Monroe.

Deputies say they have a warrant for his arrest. Morehead is described as a Black male, about 6′ 3″ tall, weighs about 185 pounds. A description of his clothing was not provided.

If you or someone you know has any information that could help deputies find Morehead, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

