Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing woman

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently attempting to locate a missing person from Ouachita Parish.

According to a release issued by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Chavallia Anderson was reported missing April 8, 2021 and has not been seen or heard from since March 29, 2021.

Chavallia Anderson

She was last known to be living on Alabama Street in Monroe. She is described as a Black female, 5’2” tall and weighing 145 lbs.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Chavallia Anderson is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.