WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies with the Ouachita Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in a burglary investigation.

Investigators are looking into two recent burglaries in the 2100 and 2700 block of New Natchitoches Road where Stihl and Echo lawn equipment were taken along with many other items.









Photos courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Take a careful look at these photos, which deputies say show persons of interest, as well as a vehicle potentially involved.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the subjects in these images is asked to call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.