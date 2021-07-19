Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting on Woodale

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting on Woodale Drive in Monroe.

According to deputies, they were called to the 300 block of Woodale around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

Deputies tell us a female victim was found at the scene with a possible gunshot wound. Deputies say she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, they are still investigating this shooting and no arrests have been made.

Deputies do not have any other information to share at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they are made available.

Deputies say the name of the victim is being withheld as they conduct their investigation.