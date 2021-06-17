Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting free Women’s Self-Defense Course

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a free Women’s Self-Defense Course throughout the month of July.

According to the OPSO website, the course is four sessions starting on July 1, continuing on July 8 and 15, and ending on July 22. All four classes will be from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The course will be held at the OPSO Shooting Range located at 268 Sheriff Richard Fewell Road in West Monroe.

The course is limited to 30 attendees and the deadline to register is June 23.

To register for the class, you must fill out the registration form and email it to NDTA@opso.net or it can be dropped off in person at the OPSO-North Delta Regional Training Academy.

For a copy of the registration form, click here.