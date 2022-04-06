UPDATE: BAWCOMVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have found Timothy Sparks. Deputies say he is safe.

BAWCOMVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators are attempting to locate a missing person.

Deputies are looking for 51-year-old Timothy Sparks of West Monroe. Sparks was last seen in the Bawcomville area in January of 2022. He is described as a white male, five feet and eight inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Timothy Sparks, photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about Sparks’ location contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200.