UPDATE: BAWCOMVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have found Timothy Sparks. Deputies say he is safe.
BAWCOMVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators are attempting to locate a missing person.
Deputies are looking for 51-year-old Timothy Sparks of West Monroe. Sparks was last seen in the Bawcomville area in January of 2022. He is described as a white male, five feet and eight inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.
If you have any information about Sparks’ location contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200.