Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are Searching For Runaway Juvenile

OPSO are currently searching for a runaway juvenile from Ouachita Parish.

Alyssa Bonnett, age 15, was last seen at her home in West Monroe during the evening hours of May 20, 2020.

She is described as a White female, 5’-5” tall, 130 lbs. with long straight brown hair. She may be wearing a black hoodie, jogging pants and Crocs.

Anyone with any information as to the location of Alyssa Bonnett is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

