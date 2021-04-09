Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announces Summer CSI Academy for teens

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If your teenager is constantly glued to true crime documentaries on Netflix, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a summer academy to get them off the couch and to the crime scene!

According to a release on the OPSO website, they will be holding a CSI: Forensic camp for youth 14-18 years old in July that will give them hands-on experience with a mock crime scene, as well as activities ranging from fingerprint analysis to identifying bloodstains. Students will not only learn the skills necessary to solve a crime from scratch, they will do so while working alongside professional investigators

Activities included in the camp:

-Describing a suspect to a forensic artist, as well as assisting in the image composition process

-Identifying fingerprint patterns, lifting fingerprints and analyzing fingerprint data

-Analyzing, casting and identifying footwear impressions

-Collecting and preserving evidence associated with a crime scene

-Learning how to identify and analyze blood stains in relation to the crime scene

-Utilizing these skills and activities to process a crime scene and solve a case

The academy will be held July 1st and 2nd at the Ouachita Parish Rifle Range, located at 357 Sheriff Richard Fewell Road West Monroe, LA 71292

Tuition is $25 per cadet, and lunch and snacks will be provided

Registration forms are available HERE

Download the registration form and follow the instructions. The registration deadline is June 2, 2021.

If you have any questions, contact Deputy Leha Odom at 318-376-6406.