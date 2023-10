OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile 16-year-old Jamarion Robinson. According to authorities, Robinson is described as a black male who stands five feet and seven inches tall and weighs 99 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, His hair is shaved on the sides with tall twists on top, and he was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt with blue shorts. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 318-329-1200.