Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators searching for runaway juvenile

WEST MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a runaway juvenile.

17-year-old Joel Hayes was last seen in West Monroe on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Hayes is described as standing 5’10” tall and weighing 155 lbs. Investigators say he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hayes may be in the ULM area of Monroe.

If you have seen Hayes or know where he may be, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.