Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate Serenity Hannon

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a missing Ouachita Parish juvenile.

Serenity Hannon, age 15 was last seen at her residence in Swartz on March 25, 2020. She is described as being 5’-3” tall and weighing 145 lbs. Serenity is believed to be in Monroe.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Serenity Hannon is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

