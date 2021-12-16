Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s arrest Mississippi man accused of armed robbery and carjacking in West Monroe

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday December 15, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mississippi man for his role in a robbery/car jacking that happened in West Monroe earlier this year.

The incident occurred on September 21, 2021 when authorities say they were called to the Circle K on the 100 block of Well Road where a 73-year-old man stated he was robbed at gun point. The man claims that two men stole his wallet, cell phone and a 2011 Chevy Cruz.

As deputies began to track the victim’s phone, they learned that it was traveling East on I-20 towards Richland Parish.

Per court documents, deputies from OPSO alerted the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office of the suspect, which kicked off a high-speed chase that blazed down the interstate leading into Madison Parish.

Upon making their way into Madison Parish, the suspects, later identified as 28-year-old Kendell Hardieway and Kejurium McKnight, turned the vehicle around and headed back towards Richland Parish only to crash into an RPSO vehicle.

McKnight and Hardieway both took off on foot and were later caught, arrested, and booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.

Also on September 21, OPSO deputies responded to a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on private property on the 150 block of Well Road, which was right across the street from the Circle K.

Authorities found a white Dodge Caravan with Mississippi plates which was listed stolen out of Jackson, Ms. After examining video surveillance of the area, deputies determined that this is the vehicle McKnight and Hardieway were previously driving.

Deputies with the RPSO later recovered the wallet, driver’s license, bank cards, title and registration belonging to the owner of the Caravan when the pair were caught in Madison Parish.

Police are still on the hunt for Kejorium McKnight and are seeking the public’s help. If you know his whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers at 318-388-2274 (CASH).

Kendell Hardieway was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: