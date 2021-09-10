Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s are investigating a homicide on Winnsboro Road

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing an investigation into a homicide that occurred on September 4, 2021 on the 1600 block of Winnsboro Road in Monroe.

One of the victims of the crime has been identified as 34-year-old Rodrecas McNeal of West Monroe. However, the release also states that three others were wounded in the shooting.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or CrimeStoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

