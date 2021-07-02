Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell to be inducted into Louisiana’s Justice Hall of Fame

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) The Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame has recently announced their 2021 honorees, and Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell was fortunate enough to make that list.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell “It’s an honor to receive this award, but it’s also humbling to have it and to be able to share it with everyone here at this department and law enforcement.”

Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russel is going to be inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame. Russel believes that being inducted will make residents more aware of the department’s work ethic.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell “I think it elevates it to a point where people recognize the hard work that these men and women do here. We have always strived to meet the goals and the needs of the people.”

While Russell is being recognized for his hard work, he thanks prior sheriffs for their wisdom and guidance.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell “The sheriffs that came before me sort of paved the way for me here, those guys taught me how to do it the right way, and I don’t think I would’ve been here or been near successful as we are here without them sacrificing so much for us. “



Sheriff Jay Russel will be inducted into the hall of fame on Friday August 6, 2021 at the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum.