Ouachita Parish Schools will allow online attendance for the 2021-22 school year

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish School Board will allow students to attend school online for the 2021-22 school year.

The school system says, due to current COVID-19 cases and a lack of approved vaccines for students 5-17 years old they will give parents the option to enroll their students in online classes.

The school system says registration is open now and will be open for registration until August 17, 2021 at noon.

For a link to get your child enrolled in their online system, click here. And for additional information and guidance from the school system, click here.