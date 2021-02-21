Ouachita Parish Schools to resume classes tomorrow

According to a press release from the Ouachita Parish School Board, all Ouachita Parish Schools will resume class as scheduled tomorrow, Monday, February 22nd.
A statement from Aline Smead can be read below:
With the warmed weather, we believe the majority of roads will be safely passable.
In the event a bus cannot access an area for pick-up, parents will be notified by the driver.
If parents have any concern that getting students to school is unsafe, the absence will be excused.
We look forward to getting back to the business of educating our students!
Thank you.Aline Smead, Coordinator