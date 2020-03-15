Ouachita parish schools grab and go lunches

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – According to the Ouachita Parish Schools facebook page, Ouachita Parish Schools will have grab-n-go breakfast/lunch pick-ups during the school closures.

A list of locations and times will be posted Monday With plans to start distributing Tuesday.

Check opsb.net for information Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.