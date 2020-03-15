Ouachita parish schools grab and go lunches

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – According to the Ouachita Parish Schools facebook page, Ouachita Parish Schools will have grab-n-go breakfast/lunch pick-ups during the school closures.
A list of locations and times will be posted Monday With plans to start distributing Tuesday.
Check opsb.net for information Monday.
