Ouachita Parish School System issues updated COVID-19 guidelines

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish School system has announced their updated COVID-19 guidelines.

The school system will require those who ride the busses, students and drivers/staff members, are required to wear a mask. They will also continue to use the seating chart for contact tracing.

According to the school system, masks will be highly recommended but optional in all school buildings for adults and students. The school system says visitors will be limited, but they are required to wear a mask in the schools.

The school system also says students and staff should socially distance to the greatest extent possible. The CDC is recommending 3 feet with masks or 6 feet without masks.

The school system did update their quarantine and isolation guidelines in accordance with the CDC recommendations.

Quarantine Guidelines: For those students and staff who are unvaccinated, if they are exposed to COVID they must quarantine for five days and they may return if asymptomatic while wearing a well-fitting face mask for the next five days. For those students and staff who are vaccinated, if they have been exposed to COVID, they do not need to quarantine, but they must wear a well-fitting face mask for ten days.

Isolation Guidelines: Should a student or staff member test positive for COVID, regardless of vaccination status, they must isolate for five days with the first day of isolation being the date they test positive. If they are no longer experiencing symptoms or are fever free after five days, they may return to school or work with a well-fitting face mask for the next five days. Should the symptoms persist, they must continue to isolate until they are fever free for 24 hours.