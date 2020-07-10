Ouachita Parish School District announces graduation dates

According to the high schools in the Ouachita Parish School District, their graduation ceremonies will be set at their school stadiums.

Tickets will be issued for attendance and the number of tickets issued will depend on what phase of reopening the state of Louisiana is in.

Richwood High School originally planned for the graduation ceremony to be at Fant-Ewing Coliseum at ULM, however it was moved to Mackie Freeze Stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

If you’re looking to attend a graduation ceremony, the dates and times are listed below: