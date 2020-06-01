Ouachita Parish School Board announces Pre-K, Kindergarten registration and summer feeding program

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish School Board has announced the dates for registering area children for Pre-K and Kindergarten along with the details for their summer feeding program.

According to the OPSB, Pre-K registration will take place online June 3-12. The registration will also take place in person on June 3-4 and June 8-11. Registration for Kindergarten takes place online June 1-12 with in person registration happening June 1-4 and June 8-11.

The Summer Feeding Program kicked off on Monday, June 1, 2020, and will run until July 31, 2020. Parents/Guardians will be able to pick up a cold breakfast and hot lunch for students Monday-Friday from 10:45 AM until 12:30 PM at the following locations:

Calhoun Middle School, 191 Highway 80 East, Calhoun, Louisiana, 71225

Jack Hayes Elementary, 3631 Old Sterlington Road, Monroe, Louisiana, 71203

Lenwil Elementary, 112 Arrant Road, West Monroe, Louisiana, 71292

Richwood Middle School, 5855 Highway 165 South, Monroe, Louisiana, 71202

Riverbend Elementary, 700 Austin Street, West Monroe, Louisiana, 71292

Swartz Lower Elementary, 235 Swartz School Road, Monroe, Louisiana, 71203

Woodlawn Elementary, 5964 Jonesboro Highway, West Monroe, Louisiana, 71292

They do ask that a registration form be filled out in advance so you may pick up your children’s meals without them having to be in the vehicle.

For more information on registering for any of these programs, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.