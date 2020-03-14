Ouachita Parish Public Library to remain open; programming suspended from March 16-31

All Ouachita Parish Public Library programming is suspended from March 16-31. Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, all branches will be open for essential business only. Library programs, bookmobile and outreach routes, and outside organization events hosted at the Library are suspended. The Library is practicing these social distancing precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Libraries are public spaces, so we take the safety and well-being of our staff and patrons very seriously,” said Library Director Robin Toms. “We have also taken extra precautions for cleaning high traffic and high touch areas around our branches.”

Patrons may use public computers with a one-hour time limit for essential business. As always, Library staff will be available to proctor tests using normal test proctoring policy and procedures (reservations are required).

As always, patrons may still visit and use the Library to check out physical materials like books and DVDs. Digital resources are also available so that patrons may use the Library from the comfort of their own home with their own devices. Library card holders are encouraged to use apps like cloudLibrary, Hoopla and Kanopy to stream videos and check out e-books and e-audiobooks. Additionally, patrons may use many other digital resources like Homework Louisiana for free, live tutoring. All e-services are available at www.oplib.org/eservices.

Patrons may ask their quick reference questions in person at any branch. For the most up-to-date and factual information regarding the virus, visit www.coronavirus.gov. For more detailed reference questions, please call 318.327.1490 ext. 3009 or email a librarian at help@oplib.org. All Library updates will be shared at www.oplib.org.

