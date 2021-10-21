Ouachita Parish Public Library to host walking tour of local cemetery

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thanks to a Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Grant, the Ouachita Parish Public Library is now offering walking tours of the historic Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.

“Hasley is so large and contains so many graves. Even though it’s historic, it’s still an active cemetery,” explains Cyndy Robertson, Library Head of Genealogy and Special Collections.

“Hasley Cemetery is unique in that it is a microcosm of the 19th and 20th century society,” states Library Genealogist Lora Peppers. “You have poor and rich, African-American and white, all next to each other with no discernable distinction. The cemetery also contains some of the oldest headstones to be found in the Parish.”

To learn more about individuals buried in Hasley Cemetery, click HERE. Maps of the cemetery are available at local branches of the library, and on their website.