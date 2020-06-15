Breaking News
ONLY 613 TICKETS LEFT: Get your St. Jude Dream Home ticket today for a chance to win a new home! Click here or call (800)-726-9874 to get your ticket before June 18!

Ouachita Parish Police Jury to vote on video bingo halls within the parish

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OUACHITA PARISH, La (06/15/20) — The Ouachita Parish Police Jury will vote on whether or not to bring more video bingo halls to the parish tonight.

The ordinance will follow the same guidelines that Monroe and Richwood currently follow, which are in line with state guidelines. It came to light from interest by multiple parties.

It would also have the opportunity to bring in new business and income to the parish.
The ordinance does not include the city of West Monroe, Monroe, Sterlington, or Richwood.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories