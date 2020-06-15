Ouachita Parish Police Jury to vote on video bingo halls within the parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La (06/15/20) — The Ouachita Parish Police Jury will vote on whether or not to bring more video bingo halls to the parish tonight.

The ordinance will follow the same guidelines that Monroe and Richwood currently follow, which are in line with state guidelines. It came to light from interest by multiple parties.

It would also have the opportunity to bring in new business and income to the parish.

The ordinance does not include the city of West Monroe, Monroe, Sterlington, or Richwood.