Ouachita Parish Police Jury activates contracts for storm debris removal during special called meeting on Friday

MONROE, La. — At a special called meeting on Friday, August 28, 2020, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury (OPPJ) approved activating contracts for the removal of storm debris in unincorporated areas of the parish.
According to Shane Smiley, President of the OPPJ, the contractor will only remove storm debris such as:
- vegetative debris (tree limbs, leaves,
- construction debris (shingles, fence slates)
Residents will have to separate the debris by type, vegetative or construction, and will not pick up any electronics, appliances, hazardous waste, or household garbage. Also, the debris must be placed in the road right of way and not in a ditch or drainage catch basin.
The OPPJ expects the contractor to be in Ouachita Parish after Labor Day, September 7, allowing residents time to place their debris at the curbside for pickup.
The members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury want all residents to know that they sympathize with your needs after the damage from Laura and hope that this will assist with recovery efforts.
