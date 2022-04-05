WEST MONROE,LA (KTVE/KARD)–Ouachita Parish is planning to use COVID-19 relief money to build an RV park and resort. Vice President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury Jack Clampit says the park will serve as a destination vacation.



Jack Clampit, “Now a resort RV park is different than a regular RV park, regular RV park you are driving down the interstate, you want to spend the night and so you pull over in a park. A resort RV park is a destination of itself.”

Clampit says that Ouachita Parish is deciding to invest one point two million dollars to build an RV resort park on Camp Road. Clampit says the park will have activities for all ages.



Jack Clampit,” It will have like a lazy river a where you can get in and float around on your inner tube, a fishing pond, a swim up adult bar, it will have some canoes you can rent, it will have meaning, but it is a destination vacation.”



Clampit says the parish is using covid relief money to build the park, and that the parish is expcted to recieve a sixteen percent return on its investment



Jack Clampit,” Now we have Covid relief money, 27 million dollars that we’ve been spending very wisely in the parish on improvements, so we’re spending it like the federal government tells us we have to spend it, but we have invested in something that everybody can enjoy, and it brings a return on our money.”

Mr. Clampit says that he expects the RV park and resort to be completed by the summer of 2023.