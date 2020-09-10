Ouachita Parish mosquito spray zones for September 10

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District announces spray zones for Thursday, September 10.

The spray trucks will start spraying at sunset, unless it rains, in zones NW 1 – 5.

