Ouachita Parish mosquito spray zones for September 10

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District announces spray zones for Thursday, September 10.
The spray trucks will start spraying at sunset, unless it rains, in zones NW 1 – 5.
