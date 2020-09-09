Ouachita Parish mosquito spray zones for Sept. 9

by: Jenn Hensley

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District has announced the spraying zones for Wednesday, September 9.

The trucks will be spraying zones SW 1 – 5 at sunset, unless there is rain, then the spraying will be postponed.

