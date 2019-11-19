Ouachita Parish man charged with two counts of armed robbery

Monroe, La. (11/19/19)— On November 15, Ouachita Parish Sheriff Department was dispatched to Sterlington High School in reference to a robbery complaint.

Upon arriving, officers spoke to two victims claiming that Russell Lee Wise, of Ouachita Parish, had gotten physically violent and robbed them.

According to the affidavit, the victims state that Wise was drunk and asked them for a ride, to which they agreed.

During the trip, it’s stated that Wise said he wanted to “kill some people” right before grabbing the steering wheel from the back seat and pulling it to the right, causing the driver to narrowly avoid an 18-wheeler.

Wise then proceeded to hit the driver in the head with a baseball bat from the back seat, causing a one inch laceration. He then grabbed the passenger’s arm, twisting it, and threatening to break it and kill them both, stating that he had a gun with him.

At the end of the trip, the victims stated that Wise then pushed them both against the driver and passenger windows, respectively, and proceeded to take everything in the glove box and on their person(s).

As he left, Wise threatened to kill them if they tried to come get their belongings. The two then drove to nearby Sterlington High school to call the police.

Wise was found and arrested on November 18, facing two counts of Armed Robbery and one count of Simple Battery. He also faces a drug charge on an unrelated issue.

