OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An EF-3 tornado hit Ouachita Parish on Easter Sunday, according to the results from a preliminary survey.
According to the National Weather Service’s preliminary survey, the storm system that hit Northern Louisiana and Southern Arkansas produced an EF-3 tornado in Ouachita Parish with max winds of 140 MPH.
A second tornado track is expected in the northern part of Ouachita Parish, but surveys are still being conducted.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- See what photo the Hubble Space Telescope took on your birthday
- As gun sales surge, lawmakers aim to shore up background checks
- Ouachita Parish hit by EF-3 tornado, preliminary survey reveals
- Gov. Edwards holds press conference after touring Ouachita Parish damage
- Clinic challenges Arkansas banning abortions during pandemic