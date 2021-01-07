Ouachita Parish First Responders Receive Covid-19 Vaccine

The Moderna headquarters is seen on November 30, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

MONROE, La. – Local responders received the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today, Wednesday January 6, 2020, thanks to an effort organized by Susan Bailey, the Director of the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services with the Louisiana Department of Health.

According to a press release from the City of Monroe, Bailey and her team administered approximately 120 vaccinations to first responders from local departments and other emergency response agencies including Monroe, West Monroe, Ouachita Parish, Start, and a few others.

A statement from Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams who received his vaccination can be read below:

We are appreciative of Ms. Bailey and her staff for the hard work they are performing in an effort to ensure that first responders can continue to provide emergency services to those that need us in this difficult time. At the MFD, we have learned that we are not exempt from the pandemic and the difficulties it places on agencies in staffing day to day operations. We are very hopeful that the vaccines will provide relief and eventually eliminate this pandemic. Monroe Fire Chief Terry William

Bailey and her team will return in six weeks to administer round two of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. Participation is optional, but any first responder who abstained from the first round of vaccinations will be able to start the vaccination process at the next visit.