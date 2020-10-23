Ouachita Parish: Endangered/Missing child advisory

Ouachita Parish (KTVE/KARD) (10/23/20)— The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The advisory is for a newborn baby taken from St. Francis Medical Center, 309 Jackson Street, Monroe, LA. This incident occurred late last night, just after 11:20 p.m.



Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born on October 22, 2020, at 7:04 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment.

He is a dark skin male baby with no hair, 19 ¾ inches long, and weighs eight pounds and eight ounces.

The possible father, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack.

Travis Hargrove

He was last seen walking south on Jackson Street, away from the hospital.



Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this subject should immediately contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-329-1200, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.

