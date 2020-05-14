Ouachita Parish Deputies responded to a report of disturbance at an apartment in Town and Country

The suspect Daniel Madison, allegedly threatened a person with a firearm and was reportedly armed inside the apartment upon deputies arrival, refusing to talk to the deputies.

Several attempts by deputies to communicate with the suspect were unsuccessful.

Deputies entered the apartment and subsequently took the suspect into custody.Madison has been charged Aggravated Assault and Domestic Abuse Involving a Dangerous Weapon.

He is currently being booked into OCC on the charges according to Glenn Springfield OPS0.

