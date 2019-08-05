UPDATE: Investigators identify the victim of Saturday morning’s shooting off Hwy 165

UPDATE: (8/5/02019) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim in Saturday’s shooting that happened off Hwy 165 near Finks Hideaway Road.

Deputies say the victim is Kengarica Jones, 32, of Monroe. OPSO says they are not releasing any other information at this time.

If you have any information for investigators, they ask you call them at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

6:00 p.m. — MONROE, La. — (8/3/19) The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting they say leaves one person dead. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

10:05 a.m. — MONROE, La. — (8/3/19) Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are investigating a shooting that left one victim dead.

No further details have been released.

9:40 a.m. — MONROE, La. — (8/3/19) Deputies and other local law enforcement are at the scene of an alleged early morning shooting near the McDonald’s on Sterlington Road.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation.









NBC 10/FOX 14 has a crew on the scene. Updates will be given throughout the day as more information is provided.

