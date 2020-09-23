Ouachita Parish debris pick up locations for Sept. 24

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Police Jury has announced the locations of storm debris pick up for each precinct.
There will be 10 to 15 trucks operating in these zones. Once these areas are cleared of eligible debris, we will update with new locations.
The parish debris pickup contractors will be in the following locations Thursday, September 26, 2020.
- Precinct 53 – Claiborne Road / HWY 151 North area
- Precinct 55 – Cadeville are
- Precinct 57 – Woodlawn / Luna
- Precinct 58 – Ward 9
- Precinct 2 – Sterlington
- Precinct 27 – West Monroe High School area
- Precinct 9 – Ouachita Parish High School / Stubbs Vinson Road area
- Precinct 18 – Town of Richwood
- Precinct 6 – Swartz area
- Precinct 8 – Rowland Road area
You can find the correlating voting precincts on the parish map here or visit the police jury’s website by clicking here under the “Jurors” tab.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at U.S. Supreme Court
- Long lines of mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at court
- Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
- Boy helps save grandfather from COVID-19 with plasma donation
- Significant damage remains in Grant Parish nearly a month after Laura