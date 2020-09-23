Ouachita Parish debris pick up locations for Sept. 24

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Police Jury has announced the locations of storm debris pick up for each precinct.

There will be 10 to 15 trucks operating in these zones. Once these areas are cleared of eligible debris, we will update with new locations.

The parish debris pickup contractors will be in the following locations Thursday, September 26, 2020.

Precinct 53 – Claiborne Road / HWY 151 North area

Precinct 55 – Cadeville are

Precinct 57 – Woodlawn / Luna

Precinct 58 – Ward 9

Precinct 2 – Sterlington

Precinct 27 – West Monroe High School area

Precinct 9 – Ouachita Parish High School / Stubbs Vinson Road area

Precinct 18 – Town of Richwood

Precinct 6 – Swartz area

Precinct 8 – Rowland Road area

You can find the correlating voting precincts on the parish map here or visit the police jury’s website by clicking here under the “Jurors” tab.