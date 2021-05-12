Ouachita Parish crash claims life of Chatham man

WEST MONROE, La .– A crash in Ouachita Parish on Wednesday claimed the life of a Chatham man.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, the crash happened shortly before 6 AM on Highway 546 just south of Interstate 20.

The investigation revealed a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by 53-year-old Kevin McGuire of Chatham, was heading north on Highway 546 when it struck a tree that had fallen across the road.

LSP says that McGuire was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and sustained fatal injuries during the crash. McGuire was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash currently remains under investigation.