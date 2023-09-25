All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On September 19, 2023, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division (CID) was contacted by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives in reference to an individual, Erin Deburr, who was wanted for an Attempted Murder in Ouachita Parish. According to authorities, Deburr was located at Grambling State University where he was arrested without incident.

A search warrant was conducted in Deburr’s dorm room. Deburr’s roommate, Valdez Rogers, was subsequently arrested as well. Rogers received information that Deburr had been arrested, and was allegedly seen leaving his residence with narcotics in an attempt to hide them from detectives.

Deburr was arrested for the outstanding warrant for Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Rogers was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Uniform CDS Law (Drug-Free Zone).