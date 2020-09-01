Ouachita Parish among three parishes approved for FEMA Individual Assistance on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Tuesday, September 1, that FEMA has approved a request for Individual Assistance in Ouachita, Acadia, and Vermillion parishes to those who suffered damage in Hurricane Laura.

Federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.

“This approval will help the residents of Acadia, Vermilion and Ouachita parishes move forward in their recovery from this devastating storm, which brought destructive winds from one corner of our state to the other,” Gov. Edwards said.

As of right now, the request for another 14 parishes is still pending approval.

“To those in the 14 parishes awaiting FEMA approval for assistance, know that we are advocating for you each and every day, and we know the loss you suffered in this devastating storm, which has been followed by many days of power outages,” Gov. Edwards. “We will continue to make the case to FEMA for all requested parishes to be approved for Individual Assistance.”

People who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the designated parishes of Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, Vermilion, and Vernon can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.