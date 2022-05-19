WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Ouachita Outreach, in partnership with the City of West Monroe and West Monroe Community Center, received a grant from BancorpSouth/Cadence Bank to create training opportunities to support small business and economic development in the area.

BancorpSouth/Cadence Bank presented a check to Ouachita Outreach and West Monroe Community Center representatives in the amount of $2,500 to develop a Women and Minority Small Business Development Program in West Monroe, La. Training will begin this Fall.

To learn more, contact Valisia Tisdale at the West Monroe Community Center at 318-387-4001 or vtisdale@westmonroe.la.gov.