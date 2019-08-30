Ouachita Live’s outdoor concert returns to West Monroe

On the last Friday of each month, a band from around the area showcase their original music in Alley Park. Tonight’s band is an all female band called, The Wildflower Revue.

Amy Garland Angel is the headliner with the group and is this concert is seen as her homecoming to the West Monroe area.

“She is actually kind of a local girl, she went to Louisiana Tech, she’s from Minden. They live up in Arkansas, kind of where they go up to their cabin and spend some time doing their bluegrass music, so we kinda think she’s a local girl and so we’re hoping some people from Minden come over tonight to see her,” said Karen Laban, Co-Chair of the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group.

The band is bringing some of their CD’s and merchandise to purchase. After the show, they will be available for a meet and greet with those who attend the event.

Food trucks and a snow cone truck will be in the park as well as a kids obstacle jump course. The party starts at 5:30 PM and the band will start at 7 PM.