MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Green will host America Recycles day on Saturday November 5, 2022, from 9 AM to 1 PM. The event will take place at the Monroe Civic center located at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy, Monroe, La.

Ouachita Green will be accepting paper, plastic, electronics and tires. However, medications, paint and other hazardous items will not be accepted.