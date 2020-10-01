Ouachita Green names a new executive director

Courtesy: Ouachita Green

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Board of Directors for Ouachita Green have announced Aundi Brown as the new Executive Director.

Brown has spent the last 12 years working in the recycling industry and previously served on the board of the Louisiana Recycling Coalition.

Brown has served as President of Keep West Monroe Beautiful for the last two and a half years and the past year serving as a board member for Ouachita Green.

Her professional background includes recycling, marketing, logistics, grant writing, OSHA safety

certification and business management.

“I look forward to growing and continuing the exceptional work that Ouachita Green has done in

our community,” Brown said.

Ouachita Green is a nonprofit organization that serves as the umbrella for Keep Monroe, Keep West

Monroe and Keep Ouachita Parish Beautiful.

During the past four years, she has enjoyed working on numerous community beautification projects and special events such as America Recycles Day and Household Hazardous Waste.

“We are excited to have Aundi Brown as our new Ouachita Green Executive Director,” said Board

Chairman Kelby Neal. “Aundi has a passion for cleaning and beautifying Ouachita Parish, and we

know she will continue this important work in our community.”

To learn more about Ouachita Green or to find out ways to get involved click here.