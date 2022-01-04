Ouachita Correctional Center Captain retires after 20 years of service

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of Ouachita Correctional Center Captain Reginald Manning. According to deputies, Sheriff Jay Russell and Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw were on hand to congratulate Captain Manning on his retirement.

Deputies tell us that Captain Manning began his career at the Ouachita Correctional Center in 2001. Deputies say he served as a Deputy at OCC for 20 years and has been a very dedicated Deputy Sheriff serving the citizens of Ouachita Parish.

During his career, according to deputies, he received many letters of commendation and attained the rank of Captain, Assistant Warden of OCC. Deputies say Captain Manning was very well respected by his fellow deputies and will be missed.

Left: Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw Center: Captain Reginald Manning Right: Sheriff Jay Russell Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

