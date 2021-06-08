Ouachita Chapter of NAACP celebrating Juneteenth with voter registration event

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Chapter of the NAACP is celebrating Juneteenth with a voter registration event.
It will take place at Charles Johnson Park, located on Wilson Street in Monroe, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.
