Ouachita Chapter of NAACP celebrating Juneteenth with voter registration event

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Chapter of the NAACP is celebrating Juneteenth with a voter registration event.

It will take place at Charles Johnson Park, located on Wilson Street in Monroe, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

