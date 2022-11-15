RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Among the Best Banks to Work For in the year 2022, Origin Bank has been ranked as number two. In partnership with Best Companies Group, American Banker has recognized banks that excel at creating positive and supportive working environments.

“We are honored that Origin has been named one of the top two Best Banks to Work For by American Banker,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “At Origin, our employees’ commitment to our culture is what makes us successful. I’m proud of what they do every day to make life better for our customers and communities.”

Using anonymous employee surveys and a thorough assessment of the company’s benefits and perks, 90 banks earned a spot in this year’s ranking of Best Banks to Work For.The full list can be accessed at www.americanbanker.com.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our employees and their passion to live out the Origin Vision of connecting people to their dreams,” said Lance Hall, president and CEO of Origin Bank. “We are grateful to American Banker for honoring our employees and their commitment to our culture for the tenth consecutive year.”

“The banks recognized on this list are trying hard to create workplaces that employees want to join,” said Chana R. Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. “Especially during this moment when companies are experiencing a shift in how, where, and how much employees work, banks are paying attention to how they can best retain their people.”

Origin ranked second overall and first among banks with assets above $3 billion and less than $10 billion on the 2022 list. It is Origin’s tenth consecutive year receiving The Best Banks to Work For recognition.

For more information on the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkfor.com.