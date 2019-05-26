OPSO: West Monroe man shot woman's son's dog

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST MONROE, La. - (5/26/19) A West Monroe man who shot a woman's son's dog on his property faces charges with violating a protective order for possessing a firearm.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to an animal complaint. The complainant said the arrestee, later identified as 43-year-old Dominique J. Jefferson, shot her son's dog.

Through further investigation by deputies, it was found that the dog was acting aggressively and running loose on the arrestee's property. Deputies also discovered that Jefferson had a current, non-expiring protective order which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Jefferson admitted to authorities that he did shoot the dog in his yard with a .22 caliber rifle in his possession.

Jefferson was then placed in handcuffs and transported to OCC where he was charged with one count of Violation of Protective Order.

His bond was set at $1,000.

The police report did not mention whether the dog survived the gunshot.

