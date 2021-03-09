OPSO warns of phone scam hitting our area

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a warning to residents that a nationwide phone scam is operating in our area.

According to OPSO, the scammer will identify themselves as a representative of Entergy Corporation or another utility company. The scammer will say that you owe money on your electric bill and that if it is not paid immediately, you will lose service. The scammer will tell you to purchase a Green Dot or similar cash card, then you will be told that you must call the scammer back on a number they give and give the information on the cash card to pay your ‘debt’.

This scam and others similar to it all have one thing in common. The scammer will try to convince you that you have to pay money or a fine immediately. No company will actually ask you to pay immediately by cash card or with credit card information.

If you receive a call like this or that you suspect is a scam, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency immediately. You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.