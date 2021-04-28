OPSO warns of nationwide renting and real estate scam

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to OPSO, scammers are taking real information from genuine real estate listing sites to post on Facebook Marketplace and/or Zillow, untruthfully representing themselves as the property owners.

OPSO says in some cases they have used fake identification and sometimes the real owner’s name. The general sign that it is a scam is that scammers they ask for payment to be sent electronically via Bitcoin, cash cards or other 3rd party payment methods.

Here are some tips provided by OPSO to help protect against fraud: