OPSO urges residents to stay safe when on the roads

WEST MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to stay safe when on the roads on Thursday.
This comes as Hurricane Laura slowly makes its way through Louisiana on Thursday morning.
According to Glenn Springfield with OPSO, there are many reports of trees and power lines down throughout Ouachita Parish.
They are now asking residents who must be on the roads to take extreme caution. If you see a power line down, a tree blocking the road, or you’re unsure how deep the water on the road is then turn around and find an alternate path.
Entergy issues statement regarding power outages across NELA
